Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 20,078 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Walker & Dunlop worth $76,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after buying an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $35,362,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

