Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.28% of First Financial Bankshares worth $85,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $10,550,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

