Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 181,957 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,957 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of WEC Energy Group worth $83,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

