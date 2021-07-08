Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOOD. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 993,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,057. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.17 million and a PE ratio of -251.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.66.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

