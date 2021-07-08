GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 3.6%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.55. 60,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,659,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,475,191 shares worth $52,798,355. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 40.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 325.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 148.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 88.9% in the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

