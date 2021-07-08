Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.