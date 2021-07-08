Gossip Coin Reaches Market Cap of $10,624.03 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $10,624.03 and $142.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.