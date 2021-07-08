Gourmet Galaxy Price Hits $0.34 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $341,817.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00935588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044103 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

