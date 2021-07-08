Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 20,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,486. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.