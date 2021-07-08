Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,326 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.08. 476,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436,561. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

