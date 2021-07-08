Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$53.26 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.