Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.79% of HighCape Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAPA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

HighCape Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,826. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

