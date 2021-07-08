Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 36,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $6,144,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 64,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

