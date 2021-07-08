Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,217 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

