Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 123,412 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 336,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

