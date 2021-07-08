Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,006 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 82,327 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

