Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.50. 59,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

