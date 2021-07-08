Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.33 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,674,511 shares of company stock worth $151,942,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

PLTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 866,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,944,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

