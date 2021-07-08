Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. 495,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,253.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

