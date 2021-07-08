Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 436,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,989. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.