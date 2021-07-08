Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.42. 15,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

