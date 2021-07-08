Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 434,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

