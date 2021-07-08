Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $13,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,476,458 shares of company stock worth $412,466,634 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.83. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

