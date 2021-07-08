Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 161,255 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 19,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

