Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,000 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of The ExOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 9,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,328. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

