Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 271.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

ARCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

