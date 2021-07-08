Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.19. 77,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.