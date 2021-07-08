Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 263,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

