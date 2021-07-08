Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,050,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 147,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 113,502 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930,236. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.