Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.61 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 316,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

