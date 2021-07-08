Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.33 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,175.67. 11,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,289.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.