Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.34 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 191,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

