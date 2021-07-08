Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $8.03 Million Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 449,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 1.30% of ArcLight Clean Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTC remained flat at $$18.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,673. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

