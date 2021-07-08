Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $8.26 Million Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 490,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

