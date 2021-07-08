Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,253,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMR traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,914. The firm has a market cap of $435.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

