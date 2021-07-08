Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Precigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 17,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,851,462 shares of company stock worth $19,990,575 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.