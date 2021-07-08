Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $17,999,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $9,304,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $16,608,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sonos by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,348. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

