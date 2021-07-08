Graham K. Cooper Sells 2,614 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,194. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.97.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
