Graham K. Cooper Sells 2,614 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,194. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after buying an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

