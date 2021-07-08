GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.81. GrainCorp shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 3,569 shares trading hands.

About GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

