Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $149.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00392220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

