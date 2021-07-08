Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.87

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 3575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.