Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.04

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and traded as low as $29.24. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2,110 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

