Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.55. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $215,301. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $46.08 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

