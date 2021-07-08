Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 21,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,310,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159,283 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 545,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 510,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 2,326,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,269,000 after purchasing an additional 322,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 199,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

