Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40,578 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the quarter. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for 1.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,247. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35.

