Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 156,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

