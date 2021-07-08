Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 329,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

