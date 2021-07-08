Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $469.89. 46,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.18. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

