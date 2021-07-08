Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 148,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,553. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

