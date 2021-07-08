Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 9.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $29,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.76. 606,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $255.35 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

